Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government has reviewed its earlier stay-at-home directive that all civil servants remain at home as part of measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press statement on Sunday by the Head of the Civil Service, Idris Usman Tune, said that “following the decision taken by the Katsina State Government for all workers in the state and local government councils to stay at home with a view to curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pending a review of the situation by experts, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has directed that all workers in the mainstream of the Katsina State service to resume work effective from Monday 6 April, 2020 and provide skeletal services from 10 am to 2 pm daily. “This will be maintained for a period of one week.

“However, all public and private tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools are to remain closed till further notice.

“Furthermore, workers are urged to, on resumption, to continue to observe the social distancing policy, constant washing of hands and application of sanitisers to ensure that possible COVID-19 spread is tamed in the state.”