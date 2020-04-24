Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered a total lockdown of Safana Local Government Area with effect from 7am on Saturday.

The order followed a confirmation by the NCDC of two cases of the COVID-19 in the area said to be from primary contact with the index case from the neighboring Dutsinma Local Government Area which is also under lockdown.

A press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, explained that, “the order placed on the local government area is in line with the decision already taken by the government and other stakeholders to shut down any area where a case of COVID-19 is established.

“The decision was taken in the best interest of the people of Safana and humanity at large.

“The people of Safana Local Government Area are therefore strictly warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance in order to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“As usual, the governor has directed the COVID-19 committee to identify and earmark some pharmaceuticals, grains and essential commodities stores in the local government area that will be allowed to provide skeletal services to the needy.”

The local government areas currently under lockdown also include Daura, Jibia, Mani and Katsina.