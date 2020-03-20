Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Katsina State government has disclosed that tests from samples of the suspected case of COVID-19 in the area were returned negative.

The health authorities on Wednesday, reported a suspected case of COVID-19 infestation involving a man who returned to Nigeria from Malaysia.

Giving an update at a press briefing on Thursday, the Commissions for Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, said: “on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health briefed you on a suspected case of COVID-19 and that we were awaiting the result of the tests being carried out.

“”I am pleased to inform you that the result is out and it is negative.

“May I use this opportunity to call on all the good people of Katsina State to remain calm and be informed about updates on information on COVID-19.

“They should avoid spreading unverified information especially through the social media, maintain high levels of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand-washing using alcohol-based sanitiser, practise cough etiquette and avoid social gatherings except where necessary.

“The government will continue to do everything possible to safeguard the health of citizens through the provision of effective health-care delivery.”

Meanwhile, Borno State government has set up a 100 – bed capacity isolation centre as part of measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwaya-Bura, said the isolation centre located at Brigadier Abba Kyari Memorial Hospital in Maiduguri was used in fighting Ebola virus in the state.

“The isolation centre is a 100 – bed capacity with the capacity to be increased to 120 should the need arises.

“Other facilities were also mapped out to be brought online should there be the need to escalate the response which we are not praying for.”

He said that screening of passengers had commenced at the Maiduguri International Airport, while port health officials had increased surveillance at international borders in the state.

In a related development, Kebbi has instituted screening of all travellers coming into the state through the airport and land borders.

Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, disclosed this at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, on the state’s emergency preparedness and response to Coronavirus outbreak.

“The state emergency preparedness and response committee has taken necessary measures necessary to prevent the importation of coronavirus into the state,”.Muhammad said the state was being proactive by putting these measures in place in view of the rising number of confirmed cases in the country.

“This has placed all states on alert for timely response to the outbreak in accordance with necessary guidelines and protocols.”