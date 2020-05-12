The Kebbi State Government on Tuesday advised the public against stigmatising COVID-19 patients, who are discharged after treatment.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Anikulapo-Bagudu, made the appeal in a statement in Birnin-Kebbi.

Sarki urged members of the public to desist from stigmatising patients, who have just been discharged, accept them and help to integrate them into their communities.

He said that Alhaji Jaafar Mohammed, Chairman, Kebbi State Task Force on COVID-19, made the appeal to the public at a Press Conference in Kebbi .

Mohammed said that the state’s first index COVID-19 case, who was admitted had been discharged.

“Today, we are witnessing the formal discharge of our index case of COVID-19, after undergoing isolation regimen for two weeks.

“Follow-up tests were carried out two consecutive times and the two results turned-out to be negative.

“The first test came out on May 6, and a repeat of the follow-up investigation on May 9, also came out negative,” he said.

Mohammed, who is also the State Commissioner for Health, added that the COVID-19 patient went through the isolation regimen tests and the follow-up tests but all turned-out negative.

According to him, the discharge of the patient is a testimony that the health care system of Kebbi State is working and the process is also on the right track.

Mohammed commended the team of health workers, the case management and frontline workers of Kebbi Medical Centre (Kalgo Isolation Centre) for effectively managing the patient.

He also thanked the Task Force, medical workers in the state as well as Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu for providing the Task Force with the needed resources.

“I am glad to state that His Excellency has provided the Task Force on COVID-19 with all they need to effectively discharge their duty in addition to provision of all the necessary facilities at the isolation centre,” Mohammed said.

Alhaji Aminu Ahmad, Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, also thanked the medical personnel for their selfless service to humanity.

Ahmad appealed to the residents to always report any symptom or case of COVID-19 to the nearest hospital or medical facility to seek medical attention.

Similarly, the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Saadu, also expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the patient.

Saadu,who also enjoined the residents to shun all forms of stigmatisation against the patient, called on the public to integrate the discharged young man into the society.

He lauded Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu on his efforts at making sure that the virus was contained in the state.

Saadu also said the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu-Bashar, had directed all community leaders to report any person with symptoms of COVID-19 in their communities.

The discharged young man thanked God Almighty, the medical team and the Kebbi State Government for the good treatment he received at the isolation centre.

He advised other residents, especially those who had contracted the virus, to quickly report themselves, to avoid infecting others. (NAN)