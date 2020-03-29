Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

All the Kebbi State Commissioners serving in various fifteen Ministries in the state, have resolved to dedicate 50 percentage of their one month salaries to the preventions of the novel coronavirus(Covid19).

Their spokesman, Commissioner for Information and Culture,Alhaji Mahmud M. Warra who confirmed their resolutions in a statement personal issued to newsmen on Sunday noted that the gesture was to assist government in containing the spread of the disease to the state.

According to him, ” as part of our collective resolve as always, to support the laudable and people-oriented initiatives of His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his quest to further move Kebbi State forward.

” Therefore, in view of the prevailing war against the spread of COVID-19, the Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council hereby donate 50 per cent of their one-month salaries in aid of the ongoing formidable efforts by the state government to fight the pandemic.

” This is also to bolster the myriad of plausible measures that have so far been employed by the state government to protect the good people of Kebbi State from the Corona Virus Pandemic.

” May the Almighty Allah continue to assist this His Excellency, the Governor and the entire people of the State, hence, Kebbi should continue to grow from strength to strength.”