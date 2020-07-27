Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Resource Person in charge of the Engagement on the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Mallam Muhammed Nasir Karofi, has confirmed that the project has covered over 750 communities both urban and rural with over 30,000 persons reached and provided with Facemasks to stimulate it’s use.

Karofi noted that the exercise which are being carrying out by the Community Based Organizations(CBOs) across the 21 local governments of Kebbi State has been warmth embraced by the community members.

Karofi disclosed this at the end of a progress meeting of the engagement project held in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

It could be recalled that, the engagement which was an initiative of the Wife of Kebbi State Governor Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, was designed to ensure accurate and reliable information on COVID 19 reached the nooks and crannies of the state.

Karofi explained that, the 32 number CBOs participating are conducting Risk Communication and community Engagement sessions for men and women in two communities for a week and for over three months beginning from 11th of July, 2020.

According to him, ” in summary, this project targeted to cover over 750 communities both urban and rural, more than 30,000 persons to be reached and provided with Facemasks to stimulate it’s use.

” Over 100 sessions have so far been conducted in about 60 communities, over 1,000 units of face masks and 3,000 tablets of soap have been distributed.

“Consistent with the national response strategy on COVID 19, each session of the engagement is expected to target not more than 20 attendees and social/physical distancing as well as use of Facemasks must be observed.

“I am happy that our partners are keen in this project, WHO, UNICEF, Oxfam and Breakthrough Action have been very supportive technically but we need further support to augment the modest takeoff grant approved for this project by His Excellency the Kebbi State Governor Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.” Karofi added.