Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State has discharged four additional COVID 19 patients at the Isolation Center in Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo.

The Task Force Chairman on COVID-19, Alhaji Jafar Muhammed, confirmed the discharge of the Covid -19 patients on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the patients were discharged after fully recovering from the virus and had tested negative to the deadly virus.

He said that, “with the four newly discharges, the total number of discharged cases in the state has now reached five”.

The Commissioner expressed happiness that, after the COVID- 19 patients were isolated for 2 weeks, the first and second investigations conducted on them came out negative.

Muhammed commended all the medical personnel and the patients for their patience during their isolation period and thanked God for their recovery, as well as subsequent integration back into their families and the mainstream society.

The patients includes; three men and a woman and they expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for their recovery.

They also expressed appreciation to the Kebbi State Government for taking good care of them while in the isolation Centre.

The jubilant discharged patients also called on the public to support and cooperate with Government in it’s resilient efforts to contain the pandemic.

They further advised members of the general public, especially those with travel history, to seek for medical advice, if any of the Covid -19 symptoms is noticed.

It will be recalled that on Monday, May 11,2020, the Task Force Chairman had announced the discharge and integration into the society of the state’s index case.