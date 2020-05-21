The Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Sama’ila Yombe, has advocated collective efforts of all Nigerians to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Abdullahi Yalmo, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, in a statement on Thursday, said Yombe made the remark when he received the Union of Non-Indigenes Traditional Community on a courtesy visit to him in Birnin Kebbi.

Yombe, who is also the state coordinator, Task Force Committee on COVID-29, said the call became necessary in view of the fact that the virus had become pandemic not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

He commended the union for identifying with the state government to support the fight against the pandemic.

He urged the union to work towards enhancing the existing cordial relationship between the state government and the community of non-indigenes in the state.

The deputy governor underscored the importance of personal and environmental hygiene, saying that it would go a long way in eradicating coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, who is also the Eze Igbo I of Kebbi, Chief Eze Nwosu, said the non-indigenes in Kebbi State deemed it necessary to support the state government with the little they had in fighting the menace.

He appreciated the state government and the people of Kebbi for the understanding, peace and love shown to them.

Nwosu assured that they would continue to support the state government’s policies and programmes for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

The union donated 40 cartons of indomie, 40 constructed rubber buckets, 40 hand sanitisers, 200 face masks and some liquid soaps to the state task force team on COVID-19. (NAN)