Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government says it has instituted screening of all travellers coming into the state through airport and land borders as part of measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus into the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Alhaji Ja’afar Mohammad who confirmed this on Thursday during press conference on the state preparedness ahead any outbreak of the corona virus in the state, noted that, the state has putting drastic measures on ground to avert and curtain the disease.

According to him, “the state emergency preparedness and response committee has taken drastic measures necessary to prevent the importation of corona virus infection into the state.

” These measures include instituting screening of all travellers coming into the state through air and land borders,” he said.

The Commissioner,who disclosed that the state had not recorded any case of the virus, explained that Kebbi state government in collaboration with Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health has strategies on the best way to avert the outbreak.

He said: “An isolation camp was established for quarantine of all suspected cases identified through our surveillance system which was intensified at all levels. In addition, community sensitization to create awareness on measures to be taken to prevent the disease transmission is ongoing in the community alongside active search of possible suspects,” he said.

Muhammed added that due to the current eight confirmed cases recorded in the country, all states have commenced preventing measures to avert the outbreak in their various States

“This has placed all states in the country to an alert mode that call for adequate preparedness for timely response to the outbreak in case it happed in accordance with necessary guidelines and protocols.”

He urged the general public and media to avoid spread of fake news about the virus, stressed that they should seek information from appropriate channels such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state ministry of health.