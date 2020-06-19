Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 under the watch of the State Deputy Governor and State Coordinator of the Committee Rtd. Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai has ordered total closure of all viewing centers across the State.

Deputy Governor made the order through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdullahi Musa Yalmo in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to the statement , the government has further directed owners of the viewing centers to close them with immediate effect pending further directives from the committee.

” The measure is to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic among people. Equally, the Task Force warned them to continue to be law abiding citizens, anyone caught will face full wrath of the law”.