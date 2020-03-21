Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has ordered the immediate closures of all primary and secondary schools in the state for the safety of pupils over as a precaution to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) into the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta Aleiro, confirmed the directive on Saturday after an emergency meeting with proprietors of private schools, secondary school principals and other stakeholders.

Aleiro explained that while primary school pupils would not resume school on Monday, all students in boarding schools would be allowed to stay in their hotels until Monday when their schools will be closed.

The meeting, which was attended by the Acting Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Hajia Asmau Alkali, leaders of the NUT, leaders of private schools and association of principals, lasted for about 45 minutes.

Briefing reporters, Aleiro said: “We are all aware of the pandemic of COVID-19, popularly known as Coronavirus, which started in China. For this reason, our governors had met in Abuja and agreed to close all our schools.

“For this reason… we have closed all schools. Primary schools closures started from today while boarding schools will be closed on Monday,” Aleiro explained.

He added that boarding students will be allowed to stay in their hotels until Monday when the schools will be closed officially.

He said the schools have completed their normal programmes but they are going through revisions and preparing for their examinations.

“We shall announce the time they will resume especially when we win the war against the Coronavirus. We are just appealing to the parents and guardians to allow their children to be reading their books because anytime they resume they will start their examination immediately,” he stated.