Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has commenced the distribution of sanitizers, face masks and other preventive items of COVID-19 to 2,008 schools in the State ahead of proposing reopening of schools on September 21.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Schools Education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawata Aleiro, who disclosed this during the distribution of the items at the SUBEB office, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, said the reopening is still remained a suggestion until approved.

‘Here in Kebbi, we are proposing 21 September for the reopening of the schools if it is okay by you all. Many states have forwarded their proposals,we are also proposing 21 September if it correct.’

He disclosed that the COVID-19 preventive items would be distributed to 1,901 primary schools and 107 secondary schools.

Aleiro commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for ensuring education and other sectors continue their activities without halting the sectors in the state, stressed that, the people of the state are grateful to him.

He also commended Abuja office of SUBEB stressed that the items would go along way to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

The Acting Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Kebbi State, Hajia Fatimoh Abubakar Udulu, in her remarks, explained that the distribution of the items was necessary to mitigate against the spreading of COVID-19 because of the reopening of schools stressed that, it would ensure both the teachers and pupils were protected.

Earlier, the Director Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Desk Officer of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Kebbi State, Alhaji Hassan Umar, said the agency had trained Schools Principals,Headmasters and teachers on COVID-19 preventive to avoid either direct or indirect contracting of the virus in their schools.

In his remark, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo ,a Consultant and Coordinator for Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) appealed to the users of the items to utilise it judiciously stressed that,Kebbi state was lucky to have minimum cases of COVID-19 compares to advanced Countries where millions of people have contracted the virus.