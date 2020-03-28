Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has restricted the movement of travellers, motorists from other states starting from 12 midnight of Saturday March 28,2020 as part of measures to prevent the spreading of novel Coronavirus in the state.

The State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who stated this in a Special Statewide Broadcast to the people of the state, explained that the restriction order did not affect vehicles on emergency services, security agencies or those transporting food, fuel and pharmaceutical products.

Bagudu explained that, the administration has directed all markets to operate minimal hours, under close monitoring by the Task Force on Corona Virus, to reduce social gatherings of the people.

Governor Bagudu who ordered that all schools including Islamiyya and Almajiri Schools, should remain closed till further notice said,all public places, including events centres have been directed to limit the gathering of people at a time.

” These are all-encompassing and general actions , targeting all of us and they are totally binding. Consequently, the government regrets any inconvenience such necessary measures might cause.”

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu urged the people of Kebbi state to continue to show understanding and solidarity, as well appreciate the situation and support all the initiatives directed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus to the state,”.