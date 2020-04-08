Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has said that it will introduce an electronic media and internet platform for teaching in Primary and Secondary schools as a result of the closure of schools due to he novel coronavirus(Covid) pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata -Aleiro who confirmed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said that the planned platform was aimed at keeping the students active while staying at home.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi state government on 21 March,2020 had ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state for the safety of their pupils and students.

Aleiro said; “Our Ministry in collaboration with State Ministry of Information Technology will come up with a platform for teaching primary and secondary school students and pupils via electronic media and Internet.

“The students and pupils will be taught while at home through television and radio stations as well as other internet platforms. The programme will commence on 10th Friday, this month,” Magawata- Aleiro said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information Technology, Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro, explained that the programme would keep the students active, stressed that the large number of students would be captured under the programme.

According to him, “we will fully sensitise the students and pupils on the importance and modus operandi of the programme before the date of the commencement.

“We hope the programme will be supported by parents and media for it to succeed, ” he said.