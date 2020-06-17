Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday charged the people of the state to respect all protocols established by the COVID-19 Task Force and other preventive measures to curtail the spreading of the virus in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Col (retd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, who stated this while briefing newsmen on the update of the pandemic in the state, disclosed that out of 504 samples tested for the virus, 67 returned positive, with a total of 34 COVID-19 patients discharged, and six deaths recorded by the latest case update in the state.

‘The issue of COVID-19 is a reality, true, and we must not relax on all already established protocols… on the virus. We must take the matter seriously,’ the deputy governor said.

‘We must continue to ensure social distance, wash our hands frequently, wear face masks, all these must be obeyed.’

Dabai, who serves as the Kebbi State Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force, appealed to the people of Kebbi to comply with the preventative measures to protect others from contracting the virus.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Task Force, Hon Jafaar Muhammad, who is also Commissioner for Health, explained that the state have constituted tasks forces in all its 21 Local Government Areas, stressed that the state would enforce laws on movement restrictions to halt the further spread of the virus.