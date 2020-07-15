Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday announced the granting tax waivers to individuals, the suspension of the implementation of new rates, fines and levies in the state as part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on business owners and individual tax payers.

The Executive Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), Kebbi State, Alhaji Illiyasu Arzika, confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Arzika explained that the waivers were approved by the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the tax payers, corporate bodies and business owners.

‘All individual tax payers including self-employed persons are hereby given an extension of up to 30th July 2020 to file their tax returns. Furthermore, any liability arising from interest or penalty on the extended compliance due date of filling the tax is hereby waived,’ he announced.

‘The state annual development levy imposed by law on every taxable adult person in the state is hereby wavered 100% for the current assessment year 2020.

‘The state government also suspends the implementation of all new rates, fines, levies and fees under the state revenue administration law currently under amendment even when passed into law for a period of one calender year from the date the Governor signed the law as shall passed by the State Assembly.

‘The State Board of Internal Revenue shall continue to operate on the old rates, levies, fines and fees for the period of the suspension of any new law.

‘The state hereby wavers 50% off on all accruing interest and penalties on tax liabilities on Corporate bodies in the state.

‘The state also hereby offers a consensus of 30% off on all arrears of tax liability of one year and over, for individuals under personal income tax assessment,’ he added.

Arxika directed all staff agents and tax payers to comply and implement the directives and guidelines on the new tax relief measures.