Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Task Force on COVID 19 has identified a 60 years old patient, brought from Usman Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital(UDTH) as the second patients died of the novel Coronavirus(COVID 19 and 29 contacts linked to the patients have been traced.

Chairman of the Task Force, Alhaji Muhammad Jafaar who is the Commissioner for Health in the state while briefing newsmen on Saturday on the development, explained that the patient was diabetic and hypertensive patient before contracted the virus.

“The second case was a patient from Federal Medical Centre(FMC) in Birnin Kebbi with diabetic and hypertensive. He was a 60 years old age. He was brought from Usman Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital,Sokoto by a relative to Birnin Kebbi.

” And when a consultant was invited, COVID 19 was suspected and our response ten was call and sample was collected on 25 April,2020.

“Before the patient was taken to the isolation centre, he died on 26 April,2020. We later realised that the Corp of the patient was taken to UDU,Sokoto mortuary against the earlier provision made.

“On the 29 April,2020,the result of the disease turned positive of COVID 19. From then, our contacts tracing team swun into actions and traced 12 closed contacts and 17 other contacts. All samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing”.

Jafaar explained that the management of the UDU,Sokoto have been contacted,.stressed that they are working together with task force to curtail the virus.

He urged the people of the state to remained calm, adding that the state has received technical support from the NCDC on the case management.

The State also received protective items from the NCDC technical crew who arrived the state for technical support.

Items delivered includes; sanitizers, face masks among others.