For the first time, some Muslims in Kebbi, on Sunday observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayers inside the Emir’s Palace Juma’at Mosque in Birnin Kebbi.

This is in compliance with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking shortly after the prayer, Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar-Iliyasu, urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period by refraining from sinful acts.

Bashar-Iliyasu, who is also the Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, advised his subjects to abide by government guidelines on ways of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The monarch also charged the people to massively engage in agricultural activities as the rainy season had set in, so as to ensure bumper harvest.

In his Sallah message, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, felicitated with Muslims on successful completion of Ramadan fast.

The SSG, said shortly after the Eid prayer in Yauri that Muslims should use the occasion to pray for Allah’s intervention to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic, and for peace and stability in the country.

Umar-Yauri admonished the people to maintain all the COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by the health professionals and government, including personal hygiene, physical distancing, use of face mask and hand-washing, especially at public gatherings.

Also, the members representing Arewa/Dandi federal constituency, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi-Kamba joined other notable leaders to congratulate Nigerians, especially the Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid-el-fitr.

He enjoined Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan and live with the virtues in order to reap the full reward of their worship.

Abdullahi-Kamba urged people of the constituency to continue promoting peace, love and stability, and shun any divisive tendency that would threaten the oneness of the country.

He admonished them to adhere strictly to the established guidelines on social distancing, cleanliness and other measures put in place to avert Coronavirus as they celebrate the Eid with their family. (NAN)