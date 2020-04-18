Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC,Mr Mustapha Muhammed has handover the permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri,Suru local government of the state to Kebbi state government as isolation centre.

Muhammed hand over the camp to the Commissioner for Youth.and Sports Development,Alhaji Gidado Aliyu Kaliel during his inspevtion of the facilitie.

While speaking at the event, Muhammed said his action was inline with the directive of the NYSC Director General who ordered that all the orientation camps across the country be converted to isolation centres.

According to him, “our DG has directed that all the orientation camps across the country be coverted to isolation centres. This is part of our contribution to fight COVID 19. Though the virus has not enter the state but,this is part of proactive measure and we pray the state will not record any case”.

He added that, the camp just needed standby generator ,more toilet facilities and other basic things.

In his reaction, Kaliel commended the NYSC for the donation of the camp to the state as isolation centre as part of pro active measure to fight the deadly disease.

Other members on the state Governments team included the special adviser to the Governor on Youth / NYSC matters Alh. Murtala Habib Jega, Acting permanent Secretary youths Mr Usman Umar Ladan, Director Admin Mr Imran Hassan, Director Youths Mr Shehu Kigo Zagga, Director finance Mr Yakubu Sama, Accountant Mr Aliyu Kamba.

While the state coordinator NYSC was also accompanied by Assistant Director HRM Mr Olajide M.O, Assistant Director corps welfare and health services Mr Yusuph Olatunji, Mr Akor Idi Abdullahi Assistant Director corps monitoring and inspection, Head SAED Alh. Fanna Garba and the public relations officer Mrs Idris Hadiza.