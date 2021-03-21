(NAN)

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine as certified by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Health and Chairman Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, stated this when he led members of the Task Force to pay homage to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir is the Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs.

The Commissioner informed the Emir that they were at the palace to intimate him on the receipt of doses of COVID-19 by the state government for onward vaccination to the people.

He solicited the support of traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, elders and other interest groups to enable the vaccination exercise to record the desired success.

NAN reports that the Chief Medical Director Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi Primary Healthcare Agency and representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) harped on the need for people to make themselves available for the vaccination.

Responding, Iliyasu-Bashar pledged the readiness of traditional institutions to extend necessary support to ensure the total success of the exercise.

The Emir promised that the traditional institutions across the state would put machinery in motion to sensitise their subjects on the need to be vaccinated.