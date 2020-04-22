Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has freed about 111 inmates serving jail terms in various correctional centres across the state.

The action follows the approval of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in line with the directive from the Federal Government to decongest prisons so as to protect inmates from contracting the dreaded coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19).

Daily Sun gathered that the exercise started on Tuesday, April 21st, with the compiling of the names of the inmates and the subsequent release of select prisoners. Government officials had visited correctional centres in Argungu and Birnin Kebbi.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ramatu Adamu Augie, speaking during the exercise, disclosed that about one hundred and eleven inmates were released at Argungu and Birnin Kebbi new and old correctional service centres.

The commissioner announced that “the state government has paid the fines of the inmates in addition to giving them ten thousand naira each to cater for transportation back to their respective destinations.”

She advised the freed inmates to be of good character at all times as they rejoin their communities.

Earlier, the State Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad, explained that some of the inmates who regained their freedom fell under presidential pardon, while the remaining ones were either discharged fully or were released on administrative bail.

He called on those who have not benefitted from the gesture to exercise patience and pray for their inclusion in subsequent exercises.

The team, it was gathered would continue the exercise at other correctional service centres in Yauri, Zuru, Jega and Bagudo local government areas, where more inmates are expected to be granted pardon and set free.