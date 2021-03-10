From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has disclosed that it would vaccinate over 2,868,827 eligible persons, out of 5.3 million population in the state in the once the state received its COVID 19 vaccination doses from the Federal Government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Muhammad Ja’afar, who stated this during the flag -off of the training, of the introduction of COVID 19 vaccine in Birnin Kebbi, said that, the training was one of the cardinal requirement before the transportation of the vaccines to the state.

According to him, ” the aim of the training is to expose our responsible health workers on regiment and technical information on the covid-19 vaccine’s procedure.

“It is very important to have state level training for our health workers by facilitators from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NHCDA) in order for them to cascade the training down to health workers in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“We have met some of the major requirements of the national primary healthcare development agency in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health for us to be able to access the vaccine.

” We have already submitted the number of our health facilities; the number of front line health workers; and we have situational rooms and modern vaccine storage facilities, among others,” he said.

He added that,; “over 2.868,827 people would be vaccinated, out of 5.3 million population of the state in the ongoing COVID 19- vaccination exercise”.

He also said that a team of 788 health personnel would go round the state, for supervision and monitoring to ensure the entrenchment of due process in the exercise.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Abubakar Ka’oje, commended the federal and state governments for procuring the vaccine.

“This is another milestone in the fight against the COVID 19, and it shows the commitment of the federal and state governments in order to safeguard the lives and promote healthcare development services of their people,” Ka’oje said.

A team leader from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency(NPHDA), Alhaji Jalaluddeen Jalaluddeen, said that that the team was in the state to help and support the state in the vaccination exercise and ensure that the due process was maintained.