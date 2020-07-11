BY PHILIP NWOSU

Nigeria continued to climb the coronavirus pandemic table as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 575 new cases have been reported in the country.

Giving the breakdown of the new coronavirus cases, the NCDC in tweet said Lagos the epicenter of the COVID-19 had the highest number of 224, followed by Oyo with 85 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 68.

Rivers state accounts for 49 new cases, Kaduna 39, Edo-31, Enugu-30, Delta-11, Niger-10 and Katsina-9.

Ebonyi state has 5, Gombe-3, Jigawa-3, Plateau-2, Nassarawa-2 Borno-2, Kano-1 and Abia-1

The 575 new cases of the coronavirus disease announced by the NCDC brings to total figure of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 31,323, while persons who have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged stood at 12,795.

The number of persons that have died as result of the coronavirus disease rose to 709 from 689 earlier announced on July 9, 2020.