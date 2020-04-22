Tony Osauzo, Benin

The ravaging Coronavirus has claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police attached to the Zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Benin City.

Informed sources confirmed that the Police Officer, a Lawyer from Cross River State‎, “suddenly fell ill on the 14th of April and was being managed by qualified Medical Doctors until he died of the virus yesterday” (Tuesday).

It was gathered that but for the shutdown‎ of the country forced by the pandemic, the demised police officer was one of those whose promotions to the rank of Commissioner were being considered by the Police Service Commission.

It was furher learnt that Edo State Commissioner of Police is the only authority to make a formal announcement of the DCP’s death.

Following the death of‎ the police officer, the Zone 5 Headquarters has been thrown into mourning.

“We are in a mourning mood right now”, a police source said yesterday, describing the late Deputy Commissioner of Police as “a man vast in knowledge, who has gone through the mill in the Police Force.