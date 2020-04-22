Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The ravaging Coronavirus has claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police attached to the Zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Benin City.

Informed sources confirmed that the police officer, a lawyer from Cross River State‎, “suddenly fell ill on the 14th of April and was being managed by qualified medical doctors until he died of the virus yesterday,” (Tuesday).

It was gathered that but for the shutdown‎ of the country forced by the pandemic, the dead police officer was one of those whose promotions to the rank of commissioner were being considered by the Police Service Commission.

It was further learnt that Edo State Commissioner of Police is the only authority to make a formal announcement of the DCP’s death.

Following the death of‎ the police officer, the Zone 5 headquarters has been thrown into mourning.

“We are in a mourning mood right now.” a police source said, describing the late Deputy Commissioner of Police as “a man vast in knowledge, who has gone through the mill in the police force.

The death of the 57-year-old police officer brings to three the number of Coronavirus deaths recorded in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who confirmed the death, said he died on Tuesday before he could get to an isolation centre.

“We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer who passed on yesterday. The story is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.”

According to him, “initially, there was no evidence of suspicion for Coronavirus disease but when the symptoms started getting worse he was treated at the police clinic.”

Okundia explained that about two days before his death, the state surveillance team were called to have a look at him, adding that in the process his sample was taken and it was sent to the laboratory while he continued with his drugs.

“He was placed on self-isolation, however, the result came out and it was positive.

“We got to his house to move him out of his house only to discover that the man had died that same day. It is really unfortunate and the result came after the man had died,” Okundia said.

