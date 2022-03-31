Following the easing off of COVID-19 restrictions, Jehovah’s witnesses Kingdom Halls will open for face-to-face meetings as from today in Nigeria.

Its spokesman for Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, who disclosed this said a 30-minute programme, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” would be held at Kingdom Hall across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The public is also invited to the in-person the following week to the annual observance of Jesus Christ’s death, on the evening of April 15, 2022. Last year 698,762 in Nigeria joined in the virtual event. Admission to both programmes is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org. These are difficult but not hopeless times. Attending one of these special events will provide the needed courage to look to the future with confidence in God’s promises. These annual programmes have been sources of hope and comfort for millions of participants around the globe,” Eroyemi said.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .