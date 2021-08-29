Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has been ruled out of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Onyeka will now have to quarantine for at least 10 days which will mean he cannot make it for the two games.

Before now, He featured in both of Brentford’s PL matches against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Onyeka who made his debut with the Nigeria national team in a friendly 1-0 loss to Algeria on 9 October 202o, was named by coach Gernot Rohr alongside 29 others for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

