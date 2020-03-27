Kogi State government on Friday directed immediate closure of a ceramic tiles manufacturing company in Ajaokuta as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said this in a statement in Lokoja.

According to him, government has also commenced monitoring the health status of the Chinese and other nationals working in the company.

” They have been placed on compulsory isolation,” Fanwo said in the statement.

The statement, however, urged residents not to panic, but maintain simple hygiene and obey the stay at home order as already directed by the government.

Fanwo said that markets, schools and some government offices would remain closed, while social and religious gatherings were suspended till further notice. (NAN)