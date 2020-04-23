Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Rights activist and the founder Youth Handlers Initiative, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has said the decision of state governors to ban vehicular movement within the 36 states of the federation was a right step in the right direction to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19.

Princess Adejoh while speaking with Daily Sun on Thursday said considering the way the pandemic was spreading fast, the decision of the governor’s forum to restrict movements within the states was the best for now.

According to her, it may be painful and boring on the part of the citizens who may be affected by the lockdown, but she said nothing can be exchanged for life.

“By the grace of God, my NGO has gone on vigorous sensitisation campaigns to educate the public especially the youths and women on the dangers of the Coronavirus and how to go about it.

” We have also visited some places and given out palliatives to some people especially the most vulnerables in our midst and encourage them to abide by the advice from the medical experts so as to stay safe,” she added

Princess Adejoh who was also a PDP governorship aspirant in the last election in Kogi State specifically appealed to the youths, women, the aged and the less privileged in the society not to jettison the frequent washing of hands, the use of sanitizers and to avoid crowded places as recommended.

While thanking God for his sustained mercies on the people of Kogi State which she said has not recorded any index case, she appealed to the federal government and the various state governments to provide adequate palliatives to the people to reduce the suffering of the masses under the lockdown.

She, however, commended those who have so far provided palliatives to the people of the state which she mentioned were Senator Smart Adeyemi, Dino Melaye and the SDP governorship candidate in the state, Ms Natasha Akpoti and urged others to emulate them.