Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

The Kogi state government Wednesday directed civil servants on grade levels 1 – 10 to return back to their places of work as from Monday,June 15th.

This was contained in a circular issued

by the Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola.

Ogunmola said that the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has given the order that the affected government officials who have been working from home since March when the Coronavirus pandemic broke out should return to work on that day.

The statement reads in parts:

“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Governor, Kogi State, has directed that all Civil Servants on Salary Grade Level 01-10 to return back to their various duty posts with effect from Monday, 15th June, 2020.

“All MDAs are to ensure they provide facilities for washing of hands or sanitizers at the entrance of their offices and all Officers are to ensure they maintain healthy lifestyle and adhere to all the guidelines of NCDC to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The head of service directed all officers to adhere strictly to the contents of the Press Release while Permanent Secretaries, Directors of Administration and Finance, and Head of MDAs are to ensure proper supervision of Staff under their establishments,