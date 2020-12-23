From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has announced a partial lockdown of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state deputy governor and chairman of the technical committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, made the announcement while briefing reporters in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, the deputy governor said that the partial lockdown will commence between 12 am and 4:30 am from Thursday, December 24.

According to him, the ‘use of face mask in public places is mandatory for every resident of the state.’

The state government has banned all carnivals, and clubbing, adding that worship centres should reduce congregations by 50 per cent to ensure social distancing.

He said all gatherings – formal and informal – exceeding 50 per cent are also not allowed.

The deputy governor noted that a task force has been put in place to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

He urged all civil servants to work from home to prevent the spread of the disease.