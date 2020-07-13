Kwara Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi, has stressed the need for residents of the state to always adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Alabi spoke shortly after some of his aides tested positive for the COVID-19 in Ilorin, yesterday.

He warned that the disease was real and a present danger that required serious caution.

Alabi explained that the government was determined to flatten the curve of coronavirus and curb community transmission.

The deputy governor disclosed that the aides had been admitted to the COVID-19 Infectious Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

He called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease.

Alabi added that the only antidote against COVID-19 was to obey all government and health officials precautionary measures .

He said such measures include wearing of face masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing and washing of hands with soap under running water or sanitiser among others. He also advised all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to emulate his action by allowing their staff to go for testing.