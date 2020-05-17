Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 at the weekend said it has busted an escape attempt by some patients at the state’s isolation centre in Ilorin.

The committee in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesperson of the Technical committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that ‘government’s intelligence network uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients who sneaked into the state to escape. This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence.

‘The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

‘Security has been further beefed up at our isolation centre. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk,’ he said.