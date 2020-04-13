Former Commissioner for Health in Kwara State, Suleiman Alege, has recanted his earlier claim that the Abdulfatah Ahmed administration left three ventilators This came few hours after the state government challenged him to provide proof or be dragged to the anti-graft agency to produce the facility.

“To say there was no ventilator in Kwara State before now is a fat lie,” Alege claimed in an article that went viral on Saturday, adding: “We had three in good working condition in Kwara State before the advent of the present government.”

Alege was apparently trying to play down the recent purchase of 10 new ventilators, among other key ICU equipment, by the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration.

The incumbent had said that Kwara State had no single ventilator until now, questioning the capacity of the state hospitals to manage respiratory diseases.

Extreme cases of Coronavirus, may require ventilators for a lifeline as patients lose their capacity to breath on their own. Kwara State currently has two asymptomatic cases of the virus as at yesterday afternoon.

In a statement countering Alege’s claim, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye, insisted the government inherited no ventilator and said the former commissioner might be required to help the security agencies to locate the ventilators he claimed were bought by the previous administration.