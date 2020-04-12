Romanus Okoye

Kwara State governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saying that funds recovered by the Commission for the state have been helpful in setting up Isolation Centres as part of strategies to combat Covid-19.

The acting Head, Media & Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement recalled that in March 2020, the Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC, had handed over N263,327,800 to the state, being money stolen from the Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

AbdulRazaq, while giving an update on COVID-19 in Kwara State, said the recovered funds strengthened Kwara’s ability to put in place necessary facilities, among other counter-COVID-19 efforts, as well as revamping the state’s hitherto ailing health sector. He said: “We have bought five new ambulances (three on the ground and two are on the way).”

“We have 10 ventilators now and we expect to have 30 by the end of the month and that’s one of the highest in the country today. We now have a mobile x-ray machine too.”

He further added that with the timely intervention of the EFCC, his administration has been able to fund the refurbishment of the state’s oxygen plant which had been in a deplorable state for the past nine years.

The recovered funds, according to him, became handy at a time when there was dwindling revenue and allocations arising from the global oil crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Police parade suspects who set man ablaze

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State command, Amba Asuquo has paraded a four -man gang, suspected to be the killers of a community leader, Shola Fatunla .

The CP also exhibited the items recovered from the scene of the dastardly act.