The Kwara Government has begun fumigation of major markets in Kwara South Senatorial District, following confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 testing positive in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Tuesday that the fumigation team led by Malam Sa’ad Ibrahim, the Babaloja-General (market leader) of Kwara were at Latinwo, Agan-Oru and Omu-Aran central markets in Omu-Aran for the exercise.

The team was received by some members of Omu-Aran Traditional Council led by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu Atayero of Omu-Aran and Alhaji Issa Abdulsalam, an Omu-Aran-based Islamic Cleric.

The community leaders had earlier sensitised the residents on the need to remain indoor and to temporarily shun the target markets in order to achieve the desired result.

The fumigation was carried out by officials of the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry, who were fully equipped and kitted with preventive gears.

Ibrahim and the market leaders said the exercise became imperative in view of the concession given to market places to continue serving the public during the government stay-at-home directive.

“Major markets have become areas prone to COVID-19 pandemic, because of the government directives exempting them from being shut during the partial lockdown.

“So, these places will continue to attract patronages from the public, that is why we decided to fumigate them against infections and diseases.

“The exercise will be a continuous one until major markets in such communities as Omu-Aran, Ajase-Ipo, Oro, Oke-onigbin, Iloffa, Oro-Ago, Isin, Offa, and other areas across the seven councils of the district are adequately fumigated,’’ they said.

Speaking on behalf of Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Chief Festus Awoniyi described the fumigation as necessary, timely and a right step in the right direction.

Oba Adeoti commended the state government’s proactiveness over the COVID-19 scourge, urging it to maintain the tempo.

He pledged the commitment of the traditional institution to the government’s efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus, especially at the grassroots.

Contributing, Mr Yemi Aransiola, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, said the exercise was a welcome development.

He appealed to the residents to ensure full compliance with the various measures put in place to curtail COVID-19 spread. (NAN)