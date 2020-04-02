The Senior Adviser on Health matters to Kwara Governor, Prof. Wale Suleiman says the state government will increase capacity of the bed space at the Ilorin Isolation Centre from 20 to 60.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin, Suleiman explained that the state government has been doing everything possible to ensure the state was not added to the list of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

According to him, the whole of the Sobi Specialist hospital, Ilorin, will become isolation centre, as sick people will be moved away from the hospital.

He added that there are medical personnel also on stand by in case of any occurrence.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the hospital personnel were busy turning the place into isolation centre gearing for the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the state.

A medical doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the Special Adviser has been paying a visit to the Sobi Speacialist Hospital to monitor the activities on ground.

He disclosed that out and in patients have been moved away from the Sobi Speacialist Hospital in preparation for any outbreak.

NAN also gathered that there is no one admitted in the hospital and no known cases of the virus in the state.

The surrounding host community is, however, tensed as few people, who spoke with NAN, expressed fears that the isolation centre is located close them.

One of the resident of the area, Mr Ibrahim Salako, who operates a bakery, expressed fear over the proximity of the isolation centre to them.

He noted that for some time the hospital has not been admitting people as they turn them away.

Salako appealed to the state government to safeguard health of the people living in the area and allay their fears over the citing of isolation centre at Sobi.

Also a food seller, Mrs Bunmi Ajibade, decried citing the isolation centre at Sobi expressing fears of an outbreak.

She said her house is not far away from the hospital and she and her neighbours are afraid of the dreaded virus.

However, the Special Adviser has assured people living in the area not to panic as government has taken adequate measures to safeguard their health. (NAN)