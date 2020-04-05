Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, in Kwara, on Sunday commended donors who had contributed to the Covid-19 relief package initiated by the Traditional Council of Chiefs in the community.

Adeoti, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), thanked Bishop David Oyedepo, President and Founder, Living Faith Church, and others for their contributions.

The traditional ruler said no fewer than 220 bags of rice had been distributed among over 30 compounds in the community.

He said that various donations in the form of food items and cash had been received from prominent indigenes of the community based in Lagos and other parts of country.

NAN reports that the relief package, put together by the Omu-Aran Traditional Council in collaboration with Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), is to cushion the effect of the stay at home directive to stem the tide of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt we should not just fold our hands and watch as the effect of the stay at home directive over the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll.

“It is our responsibility to rally round our people, both indigenes and non-indegenes, to cushion the effect of the stay at home directive, among other measures put in place by the government.

“As the people struggle to comply with the various directives, irrespective of the negative effects, they also need to be encouraged and relieved of the difficulties.

“We are very happy and delighted over the overwhelming positive responses and donations we have received so far.

“We thank our illustrious son, Bishop David Oyedepo, President and Founder, Living Faith Church, for his singular donation of 150 bags of rice.

“We also thank other donors – too numerous to mention – for their large heart.

“We are also calling on other wealthy individuals and groups who are yet to contribute to gear up and do the needful,” the monarch said.

Oba Adeoti, while enjoining the people to ensure full compliance with various COVID-19 directives and measures, said the distribution of relief packages would be a continuous exercise.

“Another 16 bags is ready for distribution on Monday.

“As we receive more items we will continue to share among both indigenes and non-indegenes to relieve their burdens and we pray for God’s mercy and blessings on the donors,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Jide Adebayo, the Eesa of Omu-Aran, said the sum of N2m was realised through monetary donations to the relief package initiatives.

He said that the contributions, apart from relieving the effect of the stay at home, were also meant for the upkeep of the palace, as a critical infrastructure, and the growth, progress and socioeconomic development of the community.

Adebayo praised the donors for their generousity and magnanimity toward improving the living standard and well-being of the people of the community.

He prayed that God would replenish their finances accordingly. (NAN)