The Kwara Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Francisca Olaleye, says the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the state has been prepared as an isolation centre for the victims of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Olaleye made this known in a statement issued by Mr Dipo Morakinyo, the NYSC Spokesman in Kwara, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

She said the camp, located at Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of the state, was ready for use as an isolation centre for the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the camp’s clinic, among other newly-constructed buildings in the camp, had been fully prepared for use.

Olaleye noted that the step was part of the efforts of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, and management of the scheme to be on the same page with government to collectively battle the pandemic in the country.

The state coordinator said the state had not recorded any case of COVID-19 at the moment, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) chart.

She explained that the gesture was the proactive measure of the scheme in solidarity with the government to be one step ahead, in case of any eventuality.

Olaleye lauded the efforts of the State Government in making sure that the state was Coronavirus-free.

She appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the NCDC by adhering to the precautionary measures on prevention of COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe at their various homes, as directed by government.

NAN recalls that the NYSC director-general recently directed all the orientation camps be prepared as isolation centres for the victims of COVID-19 to receive unbridled medical attention. (NAN)