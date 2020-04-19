Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State government yesterday directed security agents to arrest violators of the stay -at- home and movement restrictions order imposed in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The government said that all security chiefs have been briefed to arrest whosoever that act contrary to its’ directives for immediate prosecution and conviction by mobile courts.

The Deputy Governor of the State and Chairman COVID-19 Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, who gave the directives in Ilorin, said: “Gentlemen, two days ago, our state recorded five new cases of COVID-19. That means, now has a total number of nine confirmed cases. Of these, two have recovered and have since been discharged.

All the five new cases were contacts from our previous cases. They had been in self isolation from where their samples were taken. As we speak, our hardworking rapid response team have since started aggressive contact tracing of persons who have had contacts with them. This is to prevent community transmission of the disease and put us in firm control of the situation.

“The truth is that we are in a dire situation. Drastic measures, as we have taken, are required to urgently contain the spread of this virus before it kills everyone or brings down human civilisation as it is threatening to do. Our best shot is to stay at home, maintain physical distancing, constantly wash our hands, and practice good coughing or sneezing etiquette, among other safety protocols.

“However, the government is very displeased with the reckless violation of the no-movement directive. Going forward, punitive actions shall be taken against anyone who violates the regulations. All the security agencies have been briefed to arrest violators.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all our markets remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the hours of 8a.m. and 12noon for people to restock food and other essentials.

“But there shall be no vehicular movements of any kind except for those on essential duties and trucks conveying foods and drugs and associated services earlier exempted. For emphasis, Okada, Keke Napep, taxi, private vehicles and other vehicular movements are disallowed.

“People are to patronise only markets nearer to their places of residence. Movements to the markets shall be by foot.

“Anyone caught violating these regulations will be prosecuted in the mobile courts and sanctioned accordingly. People are to note that convictions at this mobile courts carries the same consequences as other judicial convictions.

“Government is working with market leaders to urgently create more neighbourhood markets to further ease people’s access to essential commodities.

“We admit that these measures are truly hard and extraordinary. But they are the only means to flattening the curve of transmission in our state and prevent avoidable deaths and sufferings. The only alternative is to let everyone go about their normal business and let everyone get infected. No responsible government should ever allow that to open. You have elected us to protect you. We urge you to give us all the support to make that happen.

“Once again, we commend our health workers for their sacrifices. We promise to stand by you and protect you now and always. Apart from the thousands of PPEs the government had earlier distributed across our 45 hospitals, we just took delivery of new consignments of PPEs which we have started distributing since yesterday.

“I repeat,people can go on foot to their neighbourhood markets to restock essential commodities on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, between 8am and 12 noon. But all unauthorised vehicular movements are banned until further notice.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, emphasised on the readiness of all security agents to work in collaboration with the state government to ensure strict compliance of the order by residents.

“We have reviewed strategies towards ensuring enforcement of the law. Lockdown is not to punish the people, rather, it was put in place to protect the entire society from the spread of COVID-19.

“People are taking undue advantages of our leniency but with this new strategies, we are ready to ensure that Kwarans cooperate with government, COVID-19 committee and law enforcement agencies. The wellbeing of the people is paramount, mobile courts are already in place to ensure prosecution of violators”, he said