Layi Olanrewjau, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has banned any group gatherings of more than 10 persons, as part of public measures to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a pandemic that has killed thousands worldwide and is spreading rapidly across Nigeria.

The Command, in a statement on Monday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said that any gathering of more than 10 persons would require written permission of the Commissioner of Police with effect from Monday, March 23.

The police command further added that:

“All suspects in cases of a simple offence or misdemeanour are NOT to be detained but released on bail immediately.

“Detention should only be in the case of serious offences that are not normally bailable.

“The weekly briefing with DPOs within the metro will now be done online until further notice.

“All concerned DPOs and HODs are to come online and hook up to a new platform that will be created for that purpose, once it is 12noon on Monday every week.

“With respect to above, the PPRO is hereby directed to create that special platform today with the title MONDAY BRIEFING, only for this purpose. This will also apply to the monthly officers’ conference if the situation in the country is yet to improve significantly before our next monthly officers’ conference.

“I urge you all, once again, to observe the personal safety precautions mentioned above and any other precaution given by medical experts. You are also to lecture all officers and men under you to do the same.”