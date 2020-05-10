Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 200 Almajiri youths from Katsina State were intercepted yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital for violating the lockdown order of the President and Kwara State governor.

The Kwara State Police Command, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Okasanmi Ajayi said: “acting on intelligence, intercepted a lorry, with registration number. Kaduna MKA 54 XL, driven by one Shehu Hashim of Manigi in Niger State, conveying about 200 suspected Almajiri at Kanbi/Oloru axis of Bode Sadu-Okoolowo express way on Jebba -Ilorin road

“On interrogation, they were said to be coming from Funtua in Katsina State.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, CP Kayode Egbetokun, the lorry and the 200 Almajiri youths were escorted by fully armed policemen to the border of Niger and Kwara State from where they will return to Katsina State where they claimed they came from.”

The command wishes to use this opportunity to “solicit the cooperation of inhabitants of border communities in the state to always volunteer information on movements of vehicles/people on illegal routes traversing their communities, please”, the statement added.