Tertiary institutions open Oct 12

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Public and private schools in Kwara State are to resume normal academic classes from Monday, October 5, a Government statement has said.

‘With various training held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and an appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the Government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5,’ according to a statement by the Commissioner for Communications Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin.

‘Similarly, State-owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures.

‘COVID-19 is still with us. The Government therefore urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus. The Government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times. Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut.’

Schools had been ordered shut since March 23 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).