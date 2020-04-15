Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the constitution of a nine-person Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to advise him on the modalities for release of some prison inmates as part of a broader national strategy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Members of the Advisory Council comprise the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Bar Salman Jawondo (Chairman); Gabriel Deji (member); Oluwole Osundeyi (member); Isiaka Olaide (member); Dr Bolakale Saliu (member); Khadijat Alao (member); Abdulrasheed Lafia Ibrahim (member); Abdulkareem Olayiwola Ayinde (member); and the Director of Public Prosecution from the state’s Ministry of Justice (Secretary).

The setting up of the committee follows a federal directive on April 1st that prison decongestion be carried out urgently as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The council is to advise the governor on the exercise of the prerogative of mercy conferred upon him by Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The categories of inmates to be considered in the prerogative of mercy include inmates with the option of fine not exceeding N50,000 and those with minor offences and having no pending cases; convicts serving three years and above and have less than six months to serve out their term; inmates of 60 years and above; inmates suffering from mental health issue with a medical report attached; convicted women and those having children in custody; and convicts who have spent 75 per cent of their remaining sentence after remission.