The Kwara Government has announced the immediate closure of its local and external borders as part of efforts to block entries of vehicles from outside and prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, announced this at news conference in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Alabi also said that the government would begin fumigation of markets and other locations after which specific markets would be designated for people to purchase essentials such as food and medicines.

According to him, the border closure excludes all categories of movement sanctioned in the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the partial shutdown within the state remain in force until further notice.

“The government hereby announces the shutting of all land borders to bar movement to the state from other areas.

“The only exemptions to this rule are those stated in the address of the President. Specifically, these are vehicles carrying agricultural produce, medical equipment and officials on essential duties related to COVID-19 campaign.

“Previous restrictions and exemptions locally remain in force. A specific warning here goes to motorcyclists who have been violating the shutdown orders

“Any violator caught will face the full consequences of the law.” the deputy governor warned.

He commended corporate bodies and individuals for their contributions to the government to counter COVID-19 efforts.

”The Government commend Sen. Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) for donating N5m; Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for donating N10m and Unifoam for donation of 175 mattresses.

”Also, Access Bank for donation of 100-bed isolation tent. International Tobacco Company for giving us 10,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and 7,400 face masks.

”Rajrab Pharmaceuticals for giving 68 cartons of hand sanitisers; and Kwara Polytechnic for donating 200 bottles of hand sanitisers,” he said.

Alabi furthet said that government’s palliative measures are ready for deployment and would be handled by a committee chaired by the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya.

He said that the Emir would brief the media on Wednesday on the modalities.

“The government has approved the fumigation of the markets and other specific places. 200 fumigating machines, 40,000 liters capacity and protective overall used by doctors have been purchased for this purpose.

“The fumigation will begin April 2, to decontaminate these places. Thereafter, specific markets will be designated and announce for people to purchase food stuffs and other essentials only.

“Public transportation (Soludero buses) will be made available with strict adherence to social distancing and other preventive protocols.

“Yahaya will brief the press on the modalities of distributing government’s palliative measures which shall be done in phases to ensure efficiency,” the deputy governor said.

He said that the donations would complement the 15 million litres of sanitisers, 40,000 litres of anti-virus solution and 200 infrared thermometers already purchased by the government among several other things.

“Similarly, 121 oxygen cylinders have been filled and deployed to Sobi Specialist Hospital, while 500-KVA transformer has been installed to provide constant electricity there.

“We will continue to make public all donations made to us for accountability and transparency,” he said.

Alabi warned against house to house distribution of materials and advised donors or their privies to drop materials at collection points in each ward.

He said that beneficiaries should go there and pick under strict compliance with COVID-19.

“Donors who want to be identified with the gesture may brand such materials or food stuffs in their names, political or social affiliations,” Alabi said.

He added that the state does not have any confirmed case of COVID-19 as at present.

“We continue to be on the alert and urge the public to be as specific as possible when offering intelligence to medical team,” Alabi said.

(NAN)