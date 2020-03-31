Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has announced the shutting down of all land borders, restricting movement into the state, with immediate effect.

The government has a further measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) procured two hundred fumigation machines and approved the fumigation of all markets and other public places across the state.

The State Chairman of Technical Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who made the announcement on Tuesday while speaking with reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, said that the decontamination exercise would begin on Thursday.

Mr Alabi noted that only vehicles carrying agricultural produce, medical equipments, and officials on essential duties related to COVID-19 campaign would be allowed to move into the state.

According to the deputy governor, after the fumigation process, specific markets in the state would be designated and announced for residents to purchase their food items and other essentials.

Alabi added that public transportation (‘Soludero’ buses) would be made available with strict adherence to social distancing and other preventive protocols.

The deputy governor commended various donors to the COVID-19 response effort in the state and pledged that whatever is sent to the committee will be judiciously used and accounted for, with reports rendered from time to time to the public.