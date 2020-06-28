Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Society Organisation (CSO) COVID-19 Situation Room, Plateau State, has encouraged more training and awareness in rural areas to prevent the community transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plateau State Government was commended for the proactive measures taken since the relaxation of the lockdown to halt community transmission in the state.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Steve Aluko, and Secretary, Paul Jatau, said the enforcement of protocols put in place by the government has helped immensely.

‘The Labour/CSO COVID-19 Situation Room on the Plateau appreciates the State Government for the measures taken since the relaxation of the lockdown measures.

‘We welcome the enforcement by government of the safety protocols put in place and encourages it to continue in that regard so as to guarantee the wellbeing of its citizenry.

‘We welcome and acknowledge the closure of some institutions that failed to adhere to the protocols and call on government to do even more to bring defaulters to book. More punishment should be meted out on those who refuse to observe and obey the protocols to deter others from doing same.’

The group said it is encouraged by the efforts of the Ministry of information and Culture for deploying its enlightenment vans to strategic locations to spread the COVID-19 messages.

It commended institutions which put measures in place to detect the virus and consequently fumigated their premises while testing their staff to curb the spread of the pandemic.

‘We encourage government, religious and other corporate institutions to put in place effective mechanisms in place to check, test and arrest the further spread of the virus.

‘However, tricycle operators seem to have scant regards for the NCDC protocols as they convey more than the recommended number of passengers who at most times do not even adorn the face masks.

‘Commercial vehicle operators plying township roads scarcely do not obey the social distancing rule nor do they enforce the wearing of face masks.

‘We call on government to, as a matter of urgency, set up a specialised task force that would be saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the protocols on a daily basis until there is a reduction in the spread of the virus. This to us will jolt the people out of their lacklustre attitude towards obeying the protocols put in place by the NCDC and government.’

The group advised that community leaders should further be engaged to carry messages on the dangers inherent in neglecting the protocols to their various communities.

The Situation Room also encouraged the government to motivate those that would be engaged to enforce adherence to the protocols so as to dissuade them from turning a blind eye to those who breach protocols.

It called on workers and CSO’s to rise to the occasion by leading the awareness outreach and help curb the danger posed by the pandemic.