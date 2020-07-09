Merit Ibe

The LaCasera Company (TLCC), through its heroes initiative, recently rewarded frontline workers who have shown commitment to the overall well-being of Nigerians during the COVID -19 pandemic.

Ten winners emerged from the pool of outstanding entries received from individuals online who nominated their ‘everyday super heroes’.

The heroes were celebrated with their own super hero names and avatars with products and shopping voucher gift packs.

The first batch of the Lacasera Heroes included Tolani Odukoya, a medical student and a member of the COVID-19 response call centre, Segun Adediji, a pharmacist at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital. Mrs Ikemenego Chika, a store owner in Port Harcourt, Khafilat Ojomu-Ilelaboye, the Head, Nurse at the Onikan Isolation Centre. Dr Amarachukwu Karen Allison, a medical doctor in Ogun State, Dr. Bella Nifemi in Lagos, Uche Akano, a police officer in Lagos, Uka Mary-Ann Oluchi, a nurse in Abia State, Oduala Olorunrinu, a biochemist in Lagos and Dr. Ola Brown of Naija Flying Doctors.

Managing Director of the company, Chinedum Okereke, explained that recognizing the contributions of these unusual yet special heroes was extremely important.

He noted that the LaCasera Heroes initiative is to contribute to the emotional well-being of individuals working at high risk and under intense pressure by recognising, appreciating and celebrating them in an unforgettable way.

“These are unusual times and many people are doing incredible work to keep our people, cities and the country running as best as is safely possible.

“It is our way of shining the spotlight on them for their self-sacrificing work as we show our appreciation. It’s times like this that a thank you goes a long way,” Okereke said.

The Group Marketing Director of the company, Agu Emmanuel, who announced the winners said: ”We have many individuals who have done well to assist the country during this period and it is important for us to support the communities where we operate. It is wonderful to hear these stories which are great examples of how people are making a real difference to people’s lives during this uncertain period.

“In light of the current pandemic, LaCasera is excited to bring well-deserved recognition to these hardworking individuals. Ten super heroes emerged from the pool of outstanding entries received from individuals online who nominated their ‘everyday super hero’. These Super heroes are celebrated in a spectacular way, with their own super hero names and avatars with products and shopping voucher gift packs.”

With the large number of entries received, the company promised that the celebration of the heroes will continue till the end of the year and more heroes unveiled as they are nominated via LaCasera social media pages.