As Cross River state government continues to double its efforts in containing COVID 19 in the state, very few private individuals and corporate organizations have thrown in their weight to support the state government.

Today at the state ministry of health, the state COVID 19 response taskforce chairman, Dr. Betta Edu has received an ambulance and 50 water dispensing hand washing buckets from the management of Lafarge Africa Cement industry as part of their support to containing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

She said the ambulance donated would help the taskforce in their incident action plan implementation, with focus on case management and the surveillance pillars. According to her the donation came as a huge blessing for the state. Dr. Edu applauded LAFARGE for their corporate social responsibility. “LAFARGE in their host communities distributed palliatives and supported primary health centers in these locations.

Speaking on behalf of the company was the Public Affairs Manager, Mr Inyang Bassey, who noted that the state has always been supportive hence it’s only wise to support the government even now.

Inyang said that the state has been supportive, hence the need to support the state government fight against Covid-19.

“This donation of an ambulance is to support the state government in the fight against Covid-19. We are fully aware that the state has not recorded any case of Covid-19 incident.

“For us as Lafarge PLC, I think it is a very remarkable achievement for the state; and it is on that strength that the management of Lafarge adviced that we procure this ambulance and support the state government.

“We have not recorded any situation where we have to run to the state government that we dont get support and I think to us it is a very remarkable commendation from government”, he said.

Receiving the items alongside the Commissioner for Health was, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr Commissioner of finance and Secretary Covid-19 Response Taskforce who expresses his gratitude to the management of Lafarge for their support to the Cross River state government especially in the health sector. He urge other members of the public and corporate organizations to support the state government in the fight against COVID 19.

The management team led by the Head of Health and Safety Department, Mr. Johnson Akubueze handed the key of the brand new ambulance to the chairman, Cross River state Response Taskforce, Dr. Betta Edu in the presence of the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpeyong, DA SMOH Mr OMINI and others