The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, Nasarawa, has taken delivery of medical equipment to strengthen the state in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DASH, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia.

He said that the 110-bed isolation centre in the hospital had been properly equipped.

“We have 10 rooms with one bed each as well as another unit with 100 beds for 100 persons, bringing the capacity to 110, in preparedness for any increase in the number of infected persons.

“All the rooms are equipped with the necessary medical facilities we recently received, and made conducive with television, DSTV, refrigerator and air-conditioner, among others,” the CMD said.

Ikrama said that the confirmed cases in the state were isolated in.the facility and were stable.

He added that some of the contacts of the confirmed cases were quarantined in the facility and their samples taken for testing.

He said that coronavirus patients and their contacts in the facility were being taken care of by the government.

The CMD said that DASH was producing face masks and had taken delivery of more personal protective equipment and other medical consumables.

He said the hospital had a functional ventilator and was expecting more, as the government had placed orders.

The CMD said that the hospital had trained all its technical staff and would want to engage more because of its confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

He hailed the state Gov. Abdullahi Sule for providing the medical equipment.

He also praised the governor for considering for insurance cover, all technical staff of the hospital involved in battling the virus, saying that the gesture would boost their morale.

NAN reports that as at May 1, 2020, Nasarawa State had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. (NAN).